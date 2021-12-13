'Dr. Oz Show' cancelled by Sony Pictures as recent New Jersey resident runs for Senate out of Pennsylvania

Sony Pictures on Monday said it will end its long-running "Dr. Oz Show" next month, a move that comes weeks after host Mehmet Oz announced he will run for the Senate as a Republican out of Pennsylvania.

Sony did not cite Oz's candidacy in its announcement that his syndicated show will be replaced by its spinoff, "The Good Dish." That show, hosted by his daughter Daphne Oz, will premiere Jan. 17, three days after last broadcast of "Dr. Oz."

But the decision comes nearly two weeks after TV stations in New York City, Philadelphia and Cleveland said they would no longer broadcast the show because of the Federal Communications Commission's equal time rules.

Those rules allow candidates to ask for air time from TV stations that carry content, and the stations that dropped the recent New Jersey resident Oz all are seen in parts of Pennsylvania.

The show is currently in its 13th season.

"The Good Dish" has been picked up for broadcast by the station groups of Fox, Hearst, Nexstar, Gray, Sinclair, and others, according to Sony.

In announcing his run, Oz joined an already crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who is retiring. The race could determine whether Democrats retain their current majority control of the Senate in 2023.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of 2022 battleground state Senate races where no clear Republican favorite has emerged.

Oz lived in New Jersey for about two decades and registered to vote at his in-laws' address in Pennsylvania earlier this year, according to the Associated Press.

At the time Oz launched his Senate bid, a campaign spokesperson told CNBC he "lives" and "votes" in Pennsylvania. The campaign did not say where Oz lives in the Keystone State or when he moved there.

Since he launched his campaign late last month, the celebrity doctor has appeared more frequently on the conservative network Fox News' programs.