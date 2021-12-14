Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors renew focus on omicron variant

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday, as markets stateside pulled back with the S&P retreating from a record. Meanwhile, investors will monitor the omicron variant as it comes back into focus.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up marginally by 0.1% in early trade, while the Topix rose 0.27%.

However, South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.6%, with tech names tumbling. Samsung Electronics dipped 0.65%, while LG Electronics was down 2.24%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.15%.

Caution on the new omicron variant prevailed again as the U.K. confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country. China also reported its first omicron case, according to Reuters.

The University of Oxford published results on Monday showing two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are substantially less effective at warding off omicron compared to previous variants of the coronavirus. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

The research paper noted that some vaccine recipients "failed to neutralize" the virus at all.