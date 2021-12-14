Bumble CEO says dating app's business remains ‘largely unaffected’ during Covid omicron threat

Bumble's business has remained "largely unaffected" despite growing concern around the Covid omicron variant, the dating app's CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd, told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday.

"This is not a stay-at-home stock or a reopening stock only," Wolfe Herd said in an interview on "Mad Money," referring to the two broad investment themes that have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Demand does not change when these variants pop up. Demand does not change with different restrictions. People need love. People need connection," she added. "That does not go away, irrespective of the changing landscape of this pandemic so our business remains largely unaffected during this new wave."

Wolfe Herd said Bumble users lean on the dating app's features in different ways depending on the public-health situation around them.

"We have opportunities on both sides of the coin," she said.

For example, if a user lives in an area where social activities such as dining out are restricted, Wolfe Herd said that's where Bumble's "Night In" trivia game comes into play, allowing people who matched on the app to connect virtually.

The CEO and founder said a similar dynamic can be found for another feature Bumble launched during the pandemic: Video calls.

"Even though you might not be able to run down the street to your local cafe, you can still hop on a video date on our product," Wolfe Herd said. "The landscape changes, yes, but we have features and levers to pull when these markets do experience more trouble when it comes to getting people out the door."

