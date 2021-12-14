Adobe, Cloudflare lead plunge in cloud stocks after JPMorgan issues wave of downgrades on valuation concerns

Adobe's stock had its second-worst day of the year on Tuesday, and shares of other cloud software companies like Cloudflare and Zscaler plunged after JPMorgan analysts issued a series of downgrades, citing high valuations.

In a 2022 outlook report on software technology, JPMorgan analysts including Sterling Auty and Jackson Ader lowered their ratings on 13 companies, while upgrading just five.

"The reasons for the downgrades include a combination of limited upside to our price targets, valuation in light of risk that interest rates rise in 2022, adjusting discount rates for the current rate environment and re-evaluating reasonable cash flow expectations," the analysts wrote.

The threat of rising rates in an environment of high inflation has been spooking tech investors for the past month.

The Federal Reserve, as part of its two-day meeting on monetary policy, is expected to announce a major policy change on Wednesday as the market anticipates a tapering of its bond-buying program before rate hikes begin. A CNBC Fed Survey predicts the central bank will raise rates three times in each of the next two years, starting in June 2022.

Higher rates tend to have an outsized impact on high-multiple tech companies because they eat into future cash flow projections, which is a key metric in valuing growth stocks.

"With rates climbing, this adds risk to higher multiple software stocks trading over 20x revenue," the JPMorgan analysts wrote.