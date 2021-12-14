The Fed will halt asset purchases by March and hike rates in June, CNBC survey predicts

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here comes the Fed. After 20 months of the most aggressive easing policies ever put in the place by the Federal Reserve —designed to combat the economic effects of the pandemic — market participants now forecast a gradual reversal of central bank policy that will bring both a faster taper and quicker rate hikes over the next several years. The CNBC Fed Survey finds that respondents expect the Fed to double the pace of the taper to $30 billion at its December meeting, which would roughly end the $120 billion in monthly asset purchases by March. The 31 respondents, including economists, strategists, and money managers, then see the Fed embarking on a series of rate hikes, with about three forecast in each of the next two years. The funds rate is expected to climb to 1.50% by the end of 2023 from its range near zero today. The first rate hike is now forecast in June, a sharp recalculation from the September survey when the first rate move wasn't expected until the end of 2022.

The Fed will hike until it hits its terminal rate of 2.3% by May 2024. But asked if the Fed will have to hike above its neutral rate to combat inflation by slowing the economy, 45% said yes, and 48% said no. "The economy has jumped far ahead of Fed policy rates," said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist, TS Lombard. "The only hope is to raise rates and hope inflation drops enough to bring everything into line."

Inflation outlook