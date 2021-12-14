Cryptocurrency platform FTX will pay Golden State Warriors $10 million for global rights

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up court during the second half of a game won by the Utah Jazz 129-99 at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 30, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to an international rights sponsorship with crypto platform FTX.

Deal terms were not made public, but people familiar with the agreement told CNBC it's a multiyear pact valued north of $10 million total. The people discussed the deal on the condition of remaining anonymous as they aren't authorized to discuss contract specifics. It's the first global deal for the $5.6 billion Golden State Warriors.

FTX, worth about $25 billion, is one of the world's largest digital currency exchanges and competes with the likes of Coinbase, Binance and Kraken.

"FTX is a company that caught our eyes a couple of months ago," Warrior president and chief operating officer Brandon Schneider said in an interview with CNBC. "We think we're at the beginning of the beginning. We're all learning, and this space will evolve quite a bit," Schneider added.

It's the latest such agreement for FTX, which has an umpire jersey deal with Major League Baseball. It also took over naming rights to the Miami Heat arena in a deal reportedly valued at $135 million over 19 years.

"We think they're a market leader headed in the right direction," Schneider said of FTX.

The NBA started to allow clubs to leverage international agreements in 2019 in an effort to expand its global footprint.