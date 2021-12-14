IMF warns Bank of England against inflation inaction ahead of key vote

A passageway near the Bank of England (BOE) in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bank of England to avoid "inaction bias" as it gears up for a key vote Thursday on when to hike interest rates in the face of high inflation.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee surprised markets in November by voting 7-2 to keep its benchmark interest rate at its historic low of 0.1%. Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged that the "warning signs are there" on inflation, but said policymakers would need to see more data from the labor market to assess the effects of the country's furlough scheme before tightening policy.

Fresh data on Tuesday indicated that the labor market remained strong in November, with 257,000 staff added to payrolls, but the threat of the omicron variant at the end of last month has since thrown the central bank another curveball.

In its concluding statement on Tuesday following a recent staff visit to the U.K., the IMF said the MPC "has the tools to address volatility including discretion to manage the path of inflation back to its targeted level" of 2%.

"However, it would not be a simple matter to see through extended shifts in relative wages and prices while keeping expectations anchored," the IMF report said.

"It would be important to avoid inaction bias, in view of costs associated with containing second-round impacts."