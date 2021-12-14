Peloton CEO John Foley touts product pipeline, company refutes report that it's halting development

Peloton said Tuesday it is not halting development of new connected fitness products next year, contrary to a report published by DigiTimes.

Peloton shares fell nearly 5% in premarket trading Tuesday on the news, but after a Peloton spokeperson refuted the report, shares recouped some of the losses. Recently, the stock was down less than 1%.

The company plans to innovate across all of its product lines in 2022, a Peloton spokeswoman said.

In a Tweet, CEO John Foley touted the company's product pipeline.

"I'm so proud of what our @onepeloton team has accomplished this year," Foley wrote. "We've never been more excited about our product pipeline and look forward to what's to come in 2022 as we continue to innovate to help our Members lead healthier lives."

Peloton, which makes cycles and treadmills, has been rumored to be working on a rowing machine. Early next year, it's also expected to begin selling a strength training device called Peloton Guide in a bundle with a new heartrate arm band. Analysts anticipate the company has a number of new products in the pipeline in order to keep growing sales.

DigiTimes didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Peloton's stock has been volatile in recent trading sessions. Shares remain down around 73% year to date, bringing its market cap to around $13.4 billion.

Last week, a HBO Max reboot of the popular "Sex and the City" show tarnished its image and sent shares tumbling, after a key character died after excercising on one of its cycles. On Sunday, Peloton shared a parody commercial with actors Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds touting the benefits of its exercise classes. The company said it pulled together the ad in 48 hours.

