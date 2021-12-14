Sen. Joe Manchin cheers move to create more uranium for advanced nuclear reactors

The U.S. government is taking its first step towards encouraging more high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel in the United States, paving the way for a new generation of nuclear reactors that promise to be safer and more efficient than traditional designs.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy issued a request for information for its plans to create commercial quantities of the new type of uranium fuel in the U.S. Currently, the DOE's National Nuclear Security Administration makes only enough uranium for its defense and nonproliferation missions. This is a preliminary, information-gathering step and will be used to inform a report which DOE has to provide to Congress. Comments are due on or before January 13, 2022.

Senator Joe Manchin, D.-W. Va, who has been the main Democratic holdout standing in the way of getting President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic social welfare and green energy bill through the Senate, expressed support for the move.

"I am pleased that the Department of Energy is moving ahead with this announcement that will lead to a domestic supply of high-assay low enriched uranium in the United States," said Manchin, who is also Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.