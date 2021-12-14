Her student loans were forgiven. Then the Education Department refunded her $20,000

Karen Tongson Courtesy: Karen Tongson

Karen Tongson never imagined a moment when she wouldn't be paying back her student loans. As a professor at the University of Southern California, the Los Angeles resident qualified for the public service loan forgiveness program but had heard too many stories of borrowers not getting the government's promise of debt cancellation to believe she ever would. "No one had any faith," Tongson, 48, said. "When I told friends and other colleagues that I'd signed up for this thing, they were like, 'That's never gonna happen.'" It seemed they were right: After 16 years of student loan payments, which totaled more than $90,000, she'd heard nothing about forgiveness.

After a few years at a community college, Tongson was accepted into the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied English and eventually graduated Summa Cum Laude. She then went on to get her PhD at Berkeley. Throughout those years, Tongson worked multiple jobs, including at a local video store. She also was awarded fellowships, but they were at most $12,000 a year. "Imagine trying to pay for rent in the Bay Area with that much money," she said. "I had been living so hand to mouth. "There was a time in grad school where I just lived off the same frozen bag of Costco chicken," Tongson added. "I ate it every day, for what felt like a month."

It felt really disconcerting to be struggling so much. Karen Tongson author and professor at USC

Just to get by, she said, she had to borrow around $70,000 in student loans. "It allowed me to keep up with my peers educationally," she said. That schooling has brought her far. Today, she is a professor at the University of Southern California, where she teaches courses on British and American literature, race and Los Angeles food cultures. She is the department chair of gender and sexuality studies at USC and has published multiple books. Even so, she still lived paycheck-to-paycheck, she said, because of her student loan payments, which have ranged from hundreds of dollars a month to thousands. Although her wife, Sarah Kessler, with whom she shares a house in Los Angeles, never took out student loans and has savings, she herself didn't even have an emergency fund.