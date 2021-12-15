Cramer's lightning round: I prefer crypto over gold as a hedge

Academy Sports and Outdoors: "I think this stock is really cheap. Now, I am a hunter. I am not as biased as a lot other people. I think it's a cheap stock, and it should be bought."

23andMe: "[CEO] Anne Wojcicki ... has to do health care. If they are just the kind of, 'well, let me see where I'm from and what I'm from,' that's a no-go. They have to make that deal with [GlaxoSmithKline] work big. It has to work very, very big."

Barrick Gold Corp: "I have historically liked Barrick Gold. I am not giving up on it. Yield is 2%. But gold has lost its ability to be a hedge, and we all have to recognize that. I used to say that gold should be a 10% hedge. Now it's only 5%. I prefer crypto to gold."

Everbridge: "[Former CEO David Meredith] resigned, and what I like when someone resigns just out of nowhere is an honest view of what the heck happened. I would like that. ... I can't recommend a stock, even if I think it's great, if I don't know what happened to the CEO."

Denali Therapeutics: "I know this because I do a lot of work with brains ... and I can tell you that's a very hard call, and that's a very speculative situation. We've been trying to develop some medicines that go beyond that, and ... it's just very, very hard to do."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.