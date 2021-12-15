Savings gap widened during Covid-19 pandemic. Here's who was impacted the most

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated many differences between haves and have-nots in the U.S.

Now, a new survey shows that it also made the savings gap more pronounced between those groups.

Of those with incomes less than $50,000, 36% say they now have less savings than before the pandemic, versus 13% who say they have more, according to findings from the national coalition Funding Our Future and payment technology company DailyPay.

For those with incomes of $100,000 or more, 41% say they now have more money set aside, versus 20% who have less.

More from Personal Finance:

The December child tax credit payment may be the last

Inflation is hitting the 3 big areas of household budgets

Why unemployment claims are at their lowest in decades

In fact, 58% of Americans say they are anxious about their current financial situation, the poll found. That was most prevalent in younger Americans ages 18 to 34, with 71%; renters, 70%; and those with less than $50,000 in income, 67%.

The online poll was taken between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, coinciding with rising prices due to high inflation. The survey included 2,038 adults ages 18 and up.

The results come as Congress is poised to consider a new social spending package dubbed Build Back Better that aims to put more money into some Americans' pockets.