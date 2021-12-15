The NFL and NBA lead new Covid outbreaks in sports, spurring fines, restrictions, and delays

An NFL preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller | Getty Images

As Covid cases surge, professional sports leagues are once again feeling the impact, leading to postponements and star players missing games. More than 100 individuals throughout the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League entered health and safety protocols this week. The NFL alone had more than 70 players test positive for Covid cases on Monday and Tuesday, and is on pace to surpass the 72 positive cases the league reported on Dec. 2 for the period between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27. Seven teams are now in enhanced mitigation protocols, which require more testing and stricter prevention rules. In addition, a staff member with the Washington Football Team tested positive for the recently discovered omicron variant, which which world health officials say is spreading faster than any other Covid strain. Although leagues are unlikely to press the panic button like in March 2020, when the NBA led the complete suspension of sports games, the rise of the omicron variant is causing concern. Here's where leagues stand after Covid outbreaks this week.

Freeport, N.Y.: Close-up shot of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot being administered in person's arm as the Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile vists Freeport High School, in Freeport, New York on November 30, 2021. Steve Pfost | Newsday | Getty Images

NFL mandating booster shots

The NFL is tightening up its Covid guidelines as it nears the end of its regular season and prepares for its first playoff rounds next month before the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. An NFL memo sent out on Monday and seen by CNBC stated tier 1 and tier 2 team staff, including coaches and front office personnel, must receive the booster shot by Dec. 27. At the same time, star players, including Rams receiver Odell Beckham, have been placed on the Covid list, sending the teams into more intense protocols. After positive tests, the Rams joined the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team in the league's enhanced protocols. The guidelines force all players to endure daily testing, hold virtual team meetings and enforce mask mandates. Per league rules, individuals who test positive are isolated, not permitted in team facilities, and can't have direct contact with players or personnel. "We continue to have discussions with our medical experts and the NFLPA," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in an email to CNBC Wednesday morning. "As we did last year, we remain adaptable and flexible and will make changes based on the latest guidance to ensure the health and safety of everyone associated with the NFL." The NFL laid out punishments for outbreaks that lead to game cancellations or postponements last July. It warned teams could be required to pay any shortfall to the visiting team's pool of gameday revenue or even forfeit games. Players would also miss game checks. Despite the penalties, some NFL teams and players made the headlines for violating NFL Covid policies this season. Earlier this month, the league suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and two other players for three games without pay for lying about their Covid-19 vaccination status. And last month, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers apologized for misleading the league about his vaccination status. Rodgers tested positive for Covid and was also fined $14,650 for attending a party while unvaccinated, and the Packers were fined $300,000 for their violations. The NFL is holding an owners' meeting in Dallas this week, and league commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to further address the league's Covid outbreak on Wednesday afternoon.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat greets Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls after the game at FTX Arena on December 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Michael Reaves | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Covid could ruin NBA's momentum