Powerball's jackpot is $353 million and Mega Millions is at $160 million. Here's how winners would be taxed

If some holiday magic makes you a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot winner this weekend, don't forget Uncle Sam will be celebrating alongside you. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday in Powerball, the jackpot has jumped to $353 million for Saturday night's drawing. For Mega Millions' Friday night pull, the top prize is $160 million. Of course, the advertised amounts are not what winners take home.

For the $353 million Powerball jackpot, the cash option — which most winners choose instead of payments spread out over three decades — is $256 million. Before any of the windfall reaches the winner, however, a 24% federal tax withholding of $61.4 million would be shaved off the top, leaving $194.6 million. More would likely be owed at tax time because the top marginal income tax rate is 37%.