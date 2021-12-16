Why Georgia is becoming the new U.S. film production capital

If you've ever stuck around until the end credits of a major movie or TV show, then you've probably seen the "Made in Georgia" logo. That small logo tacked on the end credits can save productions hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars.

Georgia has a "production-friendly" tax incentive program and as a result, many projects get filmed in the Peach State. From 2020 to 2021, productions such as Marvel Studios' "Black Panther," Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and Netflix's "Ozark" filmed in the state. In 2020, Georgia was home to an estimated 242 film productions amid a pandemic.

In the state's fiscal year 2020, film production added $2.2 billion to the state's economy. In its fiscal year 2019, Georgia was home to 399 productions, raking in $2.9 billion. Productions in the state have employed an estimated 96,000 people.

Georgia is at the heart of the film industry, but it's just one out of 31 states with production incentive programs. Some states want to draw productions away from Georgia, in part, due to ongoing controversies around proposed bills relating to women's reproductive rights and voting laws. These issues have led some productions to threaten to boycott production of films or TV shows in Georgia.

Watch the video above to learn more about how Georgia became the new Hollywood.