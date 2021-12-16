You can appeal those income-related Medicare charges that you pay on top of premiums. Here's how

For some Medicare beneficiaries, premiums are only the start of what they must pay monthly for coverage.

That is, instead of paying the standard premiums for Part B (outpatient care) and Part D (prescription drugs) like most Medicare enrollees, their income is high enough for "income-related monthly adjustment amounts," or IRMAAs, to kick in.

However, the surcharge is typically based on their tax return from two years earlier — which may not accurately reflect their current financial situation.

More from Personal Finance:

Who can claim the home-office tax deduction

How to avoid tax bomb when selling your home

Must-know changes for the 2021 tax season

"For some clients, their income from two years prior is significantly higher than it is today or will be when they retire," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.

The good news for those beneficiaries is that they can appeal the IRMAAs.

"Most people don't want to wait two years for their lower income to catch up to them in order to get the IRMAA adjusted downward or removed," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits.

Of Medicare's 63.3 million beneficiaries, about 7% — 4.4 million people — pay those monthly surcharges, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This is due to various legislative changes over the years that have required higher-earners to pay a greater share of Medicare's costs.