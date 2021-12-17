Asia-Pacific markets set to trade cautiously following overnight losses on Wall Street

A currency dealer monitors exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on June 21, 2021. JUNG YEON-JE | AFP via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, as investors assessed monetary policy decisions from two key central banks. Futures pointed to a muted open in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 last closed at 29,066.32. In Australia, shares advanced in early trade with the benchmark ASX 200 gaining 0.44%. Friday's session follows overnight declines on Wall Street where weakness among large tech stocks dragged down major market averages.

Central banks in focus

Elsewhere, the Bank of England hiked interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic started. It raised its main interest rate from a historic low of 0.1% to 0.25% amid mounting inflation pressure. The European Central Bank further cut its bond purchases overnight but vowed to continue its unprecedented monetary policy support for the euro zone economy into 2022. It left the benchmark refinancing rate unchanged at 0%, while the rate on its marginal lending facility remained at 0.25%.

Decisions from Bank of England and European Central Bank followed after earlier in the week, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases, after which, the central bank expects to start raising interest rates. The Bank of Japan is due to announce its monetary policy decision today and analysts say they do not expect any substantive changes. Weak inflation expectations is one of the likely reasons that the Bank of Japan will not follow in the same direction as the Fed on Friday, Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a Friday morning note. "All the developed economies have faced supply bottlenecks for some products," Capurso said. "The sharp contrast between high US inflation and barely existent inflation in Japan suggests that supply bottlenecks are not dominating the overall inflation trend," he said, adding, "Other factors such as a very strong demand impulse in the US compared to elsewhere, including Japan, is probably behind the US's exceptional inflation impulse."

Currencies and oil