No evidence that Covid omicron variant is less severe than delta, UK study says

An employee at a testing station in the city centre takes a swab from a woman. In Lower Saxony, stricter Corona rules apply in many areas.

LONDON — There is currently no evidence that the new Covid-19 omicron variant is any less severe than the delta variant, according to the early findings of a study by the U.K.'s Imperial College London.

"The study finds no evidence of Omicron having lower severity than Delta, judged by either the proportion of people testing positive who report symptoms, or by the proportion of cases seeking hospital care after infection," a research team led by professor Neil Ferguson said Friday in a blog post accompanying the study.

The study used the data from the U.K. Health Security Agency and the U.K.'s health service for all PCR-confirmed Covid cases in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11.

However, the data included only 24 hospitalizations of patients suspected of having the omicron variant, with researchers saying "hospitalisation data remains very limited at this time." The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The study estimates that the risk of reinfection with the omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the delta variant.