Electric vehicle stocks tumble after Manchin rejects Biden's climate and social plan

The Rivian R1T on stage as a 2022 Truck of the Year Finalist at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2021.

Shares of electric vehicle companies tumbled Monday following the apparent failure of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan that includes significant incentives for the growing sector.

The stocks of EV start-ups such as Lordstown Motors, Faraday Future and Nikola all shed more than 7% Monday. Rivian Automotive, which went public through a blockbuster IPO last month, hit a new low Monday of $88.40 a share.

Shares of other automakers such as Tesla and General Motors – both of which no longer qualify for federal EV tax credits but would have under Build Back Better – also lost ground during the trading session.

The EV incentives under the Build Back Better plan include up to $12,500 per vehicle and are viewed as critical to spur consumer demand in EVs, which are priced far higher then their traditional internal combustion engine counterparts.