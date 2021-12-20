Himalayan glaciers are melting at an extraordinary rate, research finds

Muddy water flows into Alaknanda river two days after a part of a Himalayan glacier broke off sending a devastating flood downriver in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Glaciers in the Himalayas are melting at an "exceptional" rate, according to new research that shows the massive ice sheets in the region have shrunk 10 times faster in the past four decades than during the previous seven centuries.

The research, published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports, found that mass ice loss from nearly 15,000 ice sheets in the Himalayas is especially rapid compared with other parts of the world.

The Himalayan mountains are also referred to as the third pole because they hold the world's third-largest amount of glacier ice, following Antarctica and the Arctic. The ice melt threatens agriculture and water supply for millions of people in South Asia, the report said, and will contribute to rising sea levels that threaten coastal communities across the world.

Researchers found that the Himalayan glaciers have lost about 40% of their area in the last several hundred years, or an estimated 390 to 586 cubic kilometers of ice — enough to raise global sea levels 0.92 to 1.38 millimeters.