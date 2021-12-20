Omicron casts a shadow over winter holidays as countries mull strict restrictions

Vehicles queue up at the entrance of Port of Dover, ahead of travel restrictions between France and Britain, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dover, Britain December 17, 2021.

Tighter restrictions are being considered around the world as spiraling cases of the omicron Covid-19 variant loom over the festive holiday period.

A number of curbs have already been introduced in certain countries across Europe.

The Netherlands entered full lockdown from Sunday until mid-January, leaving only supermarkets and essential shops open. School in the country have been closed. People will not be able to have more than two visitors over the age of 13 per day, although this will be raised to four people between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

In Germany, meanwhile, only German citizens, residents and transit passengers will be allowed to enter the country from the U.K. from Monday, with all inbound travelers required to quarantine for 14 days irrespective of vaccination status. Travel restrictions were also imposed for arrivals from Denmark, Norway and France.

Austria will only allow entry to vaccinated travelers from Monday, while France has already banned travel from the U.K.

Ireland has announced an 8 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, theatres and other leisure and entertainment venues, running from Monday until Jan. 30.

While in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with regional leaders on Wednesday to discuss containment measures for the coming weeks. Italian leaders are also reportedly weighing further restrictions and will meet Thursday for talks.