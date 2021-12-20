Trump says he got Covid vaccine booster shot, tells fans not to boo him for it

U.S. President Donald Trump, with bandages seen on his hand, takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn in Washington, October 10, 2020. Tom Brenner | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump says he received a booster vaccine shot for Covid-19 — but he doesn't want to hear any criticism about it. "Oh, don't, don't, don't!" said Trump, waving his hand dismissively, as some people in an audience in Dallas on Sunday afternoon seemed to react negatively to the Republican saying he got the booster. His comments come as a relatively large percentage of Republicans have refused to get even initial doses of the coronavirus vaccines, and as GOP governors resist vaccine and mask mandates. The Kaiser Family Foundation found in a recent poll that as of October, 60% of unvaccinated Americans are Republicans. Research has shown that boosters appear effective against the surging omicron variant of Covid. Before Trump spoke Sunday, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008, said at a conservative event in Arizona that, "It'll be over my dead body that I get a [Covid] shot." "I will not. I won't do it and they better not touch my kids either," Palin said.

U.S. President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, September 27, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters