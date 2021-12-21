European markets set to claw back some losses as investors assess omicron risk

LONDON — European markets are set to open sharply higher on Tuesday after the previous session's sell-off, with concerns over the omicron Covid-19 variant still hanging over global stocks.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 86 points higher at 7,284, Germany's DAX is jump around 210 points to 15,450 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 100 points to 6,970, according to IG data.

European shares look set to grab the baton from their counterparts in Asia-Pacific, where a bounceback for Japanese markets led broad regional gains overnight.

Stateside, stock futures are also pointing to a higher open after Monday's sell-off, as omicron's spread and the potential for further containment measures dented risk assets.