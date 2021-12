Traders wearing face masks work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021.

Volatility is expected to stay elevated into the new year with fears of the fast-spreading omicron Covid variant and the end of ultra-easy monetary policy.

One group of stocks particularly thrive in environments of wild price swings, according to Goldman Sachs.