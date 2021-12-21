Here's where workers can earn a $15 per hour minimum wage

Labor activists hold a rally in support of a national $15 minimum wage on May 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

As the calendar changes to a new year, residents of some states can expect to see a boost to their paychecks.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, several states will implement increases to their minimum wages. In total, 26 states plan to raise their minimum wages in 2022, according to a report from payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The highest rate will be $15 per hour in California and parts of New York.

Within the next few years, more states are expected to reach the $15 per hour rate. That includes Connecticut and Massachusetts by 2023; New Jersey by 2024; Delaware, Illinois and Rhode Island, as well as large employers in Maryland, by 2025; and Florida and small employers in Maryland by 2026.

Employees under the governor's jurisdiction in Pennsylvania are also slated to see a $15 per hour wage by 2024.

Hover over the map below to see how much the states plan to raise their wages in 2022.