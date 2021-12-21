Hong Kong's zero-Covid approach is the main issue frustrating businesses there, says analyst

Hong Kong's strict, zero-Covid approach is the main frustration for foreign businesses operating there, an analyst told CNBC on Tuesday.

The city maintains strict Covid measures – with up to three weeks of mandatory quarantine and other testing requirements — even as authorities elsewhere have loosened similar restrictions.

Asked how local politics and Covid measures affect business confidence in Hong Kong, the founder of publishing and research company Big Brains said the latter is the bigger concern.

"I think it's more frustration at the moment in Hong Kong, especially among foreign businesses … keeping up with its zero-Covid strategy — and its announcement that it's going to open to [the] rest of China before it opens to the rest of the world — which is making things pretty frustrating for the business executives here, and their families and their general lifestyle," Simon Cartledge said.

"It's been a long time," he said. "It's very hard to travel."

Hong Kong and mainland authorities have worked toward establishing quarantine-free travel between the two regions. China also has a zero-Covid strategy.

This week, Hong Kong again tightened measures as omicron cases surged globally.

The city has clung onto its zero-Covid approach despite having a low number of cases relative to other places in Asia. The city has a 7-day rolling average of 0.72 daily cases per million people as of Dec. 19, compared with 66.75 for Singapore and 1.14 for Japan, according to Our World in Data.