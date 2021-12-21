What to know before doing any year-end portfolio rebalancing

After a year of double-digit stock market returns, it may be time to rebalance your portfolio, shifting the percentage of stocks, bonds and other assets back to target allocations.

Investors choose each amount based on their risk tolerance and long-term goals. However, as markets fluctuate, weightings may drift from their original preferences.

If a portfolio becomes too heavy in stocks, for example, it may expose someone to added risk during periods of volatility, with the possibility of bigger future losses.

On the flip side, a portfolio overly weighted in bonds may make it harder to achieve the returns needed to reach long-term goals.

But there are some things to consider before buying and selling assets to realign, experts say.

Here's what investors need to know.

"Before completing a year-end portfolio rebalance, review your financial plan and risk tolerance to help determine your target asset allocation," suggested certified financial planner Jon Ulin, managing principal of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management in Boca Raton, Florida.