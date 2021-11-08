Here's how to prepare for year-end mutual fund payouts

It's been a banner year for actively managed stock mutual funds, with 21.1% average growth through October, according to Morningstar.

However, year-end payouts may soon put a damper on double-digit returns, triggering tax bills for funds in brokerage accounts.

When a fund manager sells underlying assets at a profit without losses to offset it, they must pass those gains to shareholders along with dividend income.

The payout typically happens once per year, in December, after the fund announces an estimate in late October or early November.

While the gains aren't a problem in tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k) plans or individual retirement accounts, investors with mutual funds in brokerage accounts may owe levies on these payouts.

"It always throws a little wrench when we're doing end-of-year tax planning for clients," said Andy Pratt, partner and director of investment strategy at The Burney Company in Reston, Virginia, which ranks 38th on CNBC's 2021 FA 100 list.

After receiving a mutual fund's estimate, investors have until the "date of record," or the last day to be listed for a payout, to make ownership changes.

If there's been no growth, they may consider selling before the date of record and then rebuying after the payout, said Jeremy Jones, chief investment officer at Richard C. Young & Co., in Wakefield, Rhode Island, No. 5 on the FA 100 list.

However, if investors sell at a loss and re-purchase a "substantially identical" fund within 30 days, they may violate so-called wash sale rules, and the IRS won't recognize the loss for tax purposes.

Selling appreciated funds is tricky since it also triggers taxable gains, and the profits may be larger than the fund's estimated payout.

Moreover, offloading assets to avoid a payout may not align with someone's investing plan.