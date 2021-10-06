5. Richard C. Young & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Richard C. Young & Co., based in Naples, FL, is ranked No. 5 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B+
Years in Business: 32
Accounts Under Management: 1,860
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 10 in 2020)
Principals:
Richard Young, Chairman
Matthew Young, President & Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
5150 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 400, Naples, FL 34103
(888) 456-5444