45. Pinnacle Associates

Pinnacle Associates, based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 45 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $7.3B

Years in Business: 37

Accounts Under Management: 4,000

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 79 in 2020)

Principals:

Scott Brown, President

Jim Ferrare, Executive Vice President & Board Member

Contact:

pinnacle-ny.com

286 Madison Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017

(212) 652-3288