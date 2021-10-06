45. Pinnacle Associates

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Pinnacle Associates, based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 45 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $7.3B
Years in Business: 37
Accounts Under Management: 4,000
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 79 in 2020)
Principals:
Scott Brown, President
Jim Ferrare, Executive Vice President & Board Member
Contact:
286 Madison Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017
(212) 652-3288