83. Plancorp

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Plancorp, based in St. Louis, MO, is ranked No. 83 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $5.6B+
Years in Business: 38
Accounts Under Management: 1,415
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Chris Kerckhoff, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Lazaroff, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
540 Maryville Centre Drive, Suite 105, St. Louis, MO 63141
(636) 532-7824