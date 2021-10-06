80. Legacy Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Legacy Wealth Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 80 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.9B+
Years in Business: 39
Accounts Under Management: 3,370 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 94 in 2020)
Principals:
Jim Isaacs, President & Chief Executive Officer
Duncan Miller, Managing Director
Contact:
1715 Aaron Brenner Drive, Suite 301, Memphis, TN 38120
(901) 758-9006