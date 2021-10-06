80. Legacy Wealth Management

Legacy Wealth Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 80 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.9B+

Years in Business: 39

Accounts Under Management: 3,370 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 94 in 2020)

Principals:

Jim Isaacs, President & Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Miller, Managing Director

Contact:

legacywealth.com

1715 Aaron Brenner Drive, Suite 301, Memphis, TN 38120

(901) 758-9006