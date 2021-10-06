57. Farr, Miller & Washington

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Farr, Miller & Washington, based in Washington, D.C., is ranked No. 57 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.1B
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 1,307
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 64 in 2020)
Principals:
Michael Farr, President & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor McGowan, Principal & Chief Investment Officer
Disclosure: Michael Farr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Farr, Miller & Washington, is a CNBC Contributor
Contact:
1020 19th Street, NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 530-5600