18. RNC Genter Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
RNC Genter Capital Management, based in Los Angeles, CA, is ranked No. 18 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $5.8B
Years in Business: 54
Accounts Under Management: 10,700
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 30 in 2020)
Principals:
Dan Genter, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Manny Gutierrez, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
11601 Wilshire Boulevard, 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 566-4800