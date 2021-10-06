18. RNC Genter Capital Management

RNC Genter Capital Management, based in Los Angeles, CA, is ranked No. 18 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $5.8B

Years in Business: 54

Accounts Under Management: 10,700

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 30 in 2020)

Principals:

Dan Genter, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer

Manny Gutierrez, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

rncgenter.com

11601 Wilshire Boulevard, 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 566-4800