The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

75. Sage Financial Group

Share

Sage Financial Group, based in Conshohocken, PA, is ranked No. 75 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.7B+

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 675

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 62 in 2020)

Principals:

Alan Cohn, Co-President

Stephen Cohn, Co-President

Contact:

sagefinancial.com

300 Barr Harbor Drive, Conshohocken, PA 19428

(484) 342-4400