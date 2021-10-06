75. Sage Financial Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Sage Financial Group, based in Conshohocken, PA, is ranked No. 75 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.7B+
Years in Business: 32
Accounts Under Management: 675
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 62 in 2020)
Principals:
Alan Cohn, Co-President
Stephen Cohn, Co-President
Contact:
300 Barr Harbor Drive, Conshohocken, PA 19428
(484) 342-4400