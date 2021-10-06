The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

79. Jackson Thornton Asset Management

Jackson Thornton Asset Management, based in Montgomery, AL, is ranked No. 79 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B+

Years in Business: 22

Accounts Under Management: 915

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Thomas Bedsole, President

Shaw Pritchett, Principal

Contact:

jt-am.com

200 Commerce Street, Suite 300, Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 834-7660