85. Meyer Capital Group

Meyer Capital Group, based in Marlton, NJ, is ranked No. 85 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B+

Years in Business: 58

Accounts Under Management: 2,157

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 71 in 2020)

Principal:

Thomas Meyer, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

meyercg.com

525 Route 73N, Suite 312, Marlton, NJ 08053

(856) 985-8400