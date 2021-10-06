85. Meyer Capital Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Meyer Capital Group, based in Marlton, NJ, is ranked No. 85 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B+
Years in Business: 58
Accounts Under Management: 2,157
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 71 in 2020)
Principal:
Thomas Meyer, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
525 Route 73N, Suite 312, Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 985-8400