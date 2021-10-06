The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
69. TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 69 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B

Years in Business: 41

Accounts Under Management: 1,300

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Renée Kwok, President & Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Kern, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

tfcfinancial.com

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1888, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 210-6700