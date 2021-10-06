3. NewSouth Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
NewSouth Capital Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 3 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.7B
Years in Business: 36
Accounts Under Management: 190
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 3 in 2020)
Principals:
Paul Gillespie, President
David Stephen Morrow, Co-Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
999 S. Shady Grove Road, Suite 501, Memphis, TN 38120
(901) 761-5561