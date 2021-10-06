64. Henssler Financial

Henssler Financial, based in Kennesaw, GA, is ranked No. 64 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.6B+

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 4,372

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 80 in 2020)

Principals:

Gene Henssler, Principal & Director

William Lako Jr., Principal & Managing Director

Contact:

henssler.com

3735 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144

(770) 429-9166