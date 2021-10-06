100. ML&R Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
ML&R Wealth Management, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 100 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.7B
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 2,193
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Stuart Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Harvey, Wealth Management Partner
Contact:
401 Congress Avenue, Suite 1100, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 275-2700