The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
4. Check Capital Management

Check Capital Management, based in Costa Mesa, CA, is ranked No. 4 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 35

Accounts Under Management: 1,684

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 12 in 2020)

Principals:

Steven Check, President

Chris Ballard, Managing Director

Contact:

checkcapital.com

575 Anton Boulevard, Suite 500, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 641-3579