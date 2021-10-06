4. Check Capital Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Check Capital Management, based in Costa Mesa, CA, is ranked No. 4 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B
Years in Business: 35
Accounts Under Management: 1,684
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 12 in 2020)
Principals:
Steven Check, President
Chris Ballard, Managing Director
Contact:
575 Anton Boulevard, Suite 500, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 641-3579