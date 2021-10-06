4. Check Capital Management

Check Capital Management, based in Costa Mesa, CA, is ranked No. 4 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 35

Accounts Under Management: 1,684

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 12 in 2020)

Principals:

Steven Check, President

Chris Ballard, Managing Director

Contact:

checkcapital.com

575 Anton Boulevard, Suite 500, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 641-3579