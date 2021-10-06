54. Schaper, Benz & Wise Investment Counsel

Schaper, Benz & Wise Investment Counsel, based in Neenah, WI, is ranked No. 54 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B+

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 772

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 49 in 2020)

Principals:

Bradley Benz, Chairman

Anthony Seashore, President

Contact:

sbw-invest.com

18 Jewelers Park Drive, Suite 200, Neenah, WI 54956

(920) 727-1137