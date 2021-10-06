54. Schaper, Benz & Wise Investment Counsel

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Schaper, Benz & Wise Investment Counsel, based in Neenah, WI, is ranked No. 54 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B+
Years in Business: 30
Accounts Under Management: 772
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 49 in 2020)
Principals:
Bradley Benz, Chairman
Anthony Seashore, President
Contact:
18 Jewelers Park Drive, Suite 200, Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 727-1137