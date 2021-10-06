17. Woodley Farra Manion

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Woodley Farra Manion, based in Indianapolis, IN, is ranked No. 17 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 26
Accounts Under Management: 998
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 19 in 2020)
Principals:
Donald Woodley, President & Founding Principal
George Farra, Founding Principal
Contact:
8555 North River Road, Suite 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 269-0224