24. Heritage Investment Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Heritage Investment Group, based in Pompano Beach, FL, is ranked No. 24 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B+
Years in Business: 28
Accounts Under Management: 1,836
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 32 in 2020)
Principals:
Frederick MacLean, Jr., President
Timothy Slattery, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
2480 NE 23rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 785-5400