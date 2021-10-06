6. Gofen & Glossberg

Gofen & Glossberg, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 6 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.3B+

Years in Business: 89

Accounts Under Management: 3,500

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 13 in 2020)

Principals:

Charles Gofen, Member, Executive Committee

James Borovsky, Member, Executive Committee

Contact:

gofen.com

455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive, Suite 3200, Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 828-1100