6. Gofen & Glossberg

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Gofen & Glossberg, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 6 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6.3B+
Years in Business: 89
Accounts Under Management: 3,500
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 13 in 2020)
Principals:
Charles Gofen, Member, Executive Committee
James Borovsky, Member, Executive Committee
Contact:
455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive, Suite 3200, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 828-1100