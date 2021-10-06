Meet the financial advisor ranked No. 1 by CNBC

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, stocks were in the red, and the S&P 500 was having its worst day in months.

As Mark Mirsberger, CEO of Dana Investment Advisors, watched the market drop, he was calm.

"It's part of the journey," Mirsberger, 59, said. "It shouldn't go up every day."

Dana Investment Advisors in Waukesha, Wisconsin, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's list of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2021. The firm has more than $7 billion of assets under management, and has been in business since 1980.

Mirsberger credits much of Dana's success to its ability to stay focused on what doesn't change from moment to moment, or decade to decade. During his more than 30 years at the firm, he's lived through the dot-com bubble, the 2008 financial crisis and now the coronavirus pandemic, which he says has been his toughest challenge to date.

"The last one has been more than financial," he said. "People have a hard time fathoming that things can get better.

"You have to show them that the world's not ending," he added. "Where there's hope, there's growth."

Coming out of the pandemic, he said they believe inflation may stick around for some time. As a result, they're focusing more on adjustable rate and floating rate bonds.

The big tech stocks, including Apple and Facebook have seen so much growth that their upward trajectory may ease a little, said Mirsberger, who added that he is looking for more growth in high-quality value stocks.

"Unprecedented uncertainty regarding markets, taxes, cryptocurrencies, NFTs [non-fungible token], inflation, Covid vaccines and the environment is making personal financial planning more important than ever," he said. "While the internet has made information readily available, investors are seeking help deciding what's most important and what they should believe."

When Mirsberger interviewed at the firm in the fall of 1991, he happened to mention that he was a state tennis champion and golf player. At the time, the firm's two largest clients were the PGA Golf Tour and the ATP Tennis tour. He was hired.

"You're competing against the markets," he said, of the connection between sports and financial planning. "And you want to win for your clients."