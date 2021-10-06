FA 100: CNBC recognizes advisory firms that help clients navigate their financial lives

Let's be honest: Making personal financial decisions can be challenging.

There's a variety of investment options, all of which carry some form of risk. And, of course, there are many types of retirement plans to choose from, each with their own set of tax consequences.

The seemingly endless amount of choices can make it overwhelming for many investors.

The bottom line is that there's an overload of investment possibilities. And, for many, planning and managing those options can be complicated.

For some, do-it-yourself investing holds significant appeal. Many of these investors are perfectly capable of self-managing their own portfolios. However, other investors feel they need to hire a financial expert to create a game plan to meet their specific financial goals.

To be sure, there has been a growing demand for financial advisory services in the wake of the pandemic. To that point, a 2020 survey by The College for Financial Planning concluded that demand for financial advice has increased since the outbreak of Covid-19, with 71% of financial advisors polled saying they have more clients now than prior to the pandemic.

Indeed, the pandemic had consumers looking to financial professionals for guidance, according to a Nationwide Financial survey of more than 2,000 adults, conducted during the first week of April 2020. The survey concluded: "With so much uncertainty, many people looked for help in identifying ways to take better control of their finances."