74. E.S. Barr & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
E.S. Barr & Co., based in Lexington, KY, is ranked No. 74 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.7B
Years in Business: 29
Accounts Under Management: 833
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 99 in 2020)
Principals:
Edward Barr, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Maddox, Partner
Contact:
1999 Richmond Road, Suite 1B, Lexington, KY 40502
(859) 266-1300