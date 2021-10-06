74. E.S. Barr & Co.

E.S. Barr & Co., based in Lexington, KY, is ranked No. 74 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.7B

Years in Business: 29

Accounts Under Management: 833

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 99 in 2020)

Principals:

Edward Barr, President & Chief Executive Officer

John Maddox, Partner

Contact:

esbarr.com

1999 Richmond Road, Suite 1B, Lexington, KY 40502

(859) 266-1300