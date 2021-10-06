The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

7. California Financial Advisors

California Financial Advisors, based in San Ramon, CA, is ranked No. 7 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 2,901

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 9 in 2020)

Principals:

Mark Pitre, Principal & Financial Advisor

Michelle Perry Higgins, Principal & Financial Advisor

Contact:

calfinad.com

2303 Camino Ramon, Suite 230, San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 275-1000