7. California Financial Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
California Financial Advisors, based in San Ramon, CA, is ranked No. 7 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B+
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 2,901
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 9 in 2020)
Principals:
Mark Pitre, Principal & Financial Advisor
Michelle Perry Higgins, Principal & Financial Advisor
Contact:
2303 Camino Ramon, Suite 230, San Ramon, CA 94583
(925) 275-1000