7. California Financial Advisors

California Financial Advisors, based in San Ramon, CA, is ranked No. 7 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 2,901

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 9 in 2020)

Principals:

Mark Pitre, Principal & Financial Advisor

Michelle Perry Higgins, Principal & Financial Advisor

Contact:

calfinad.com

2303 Camino Ramon, Suite 230, San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 275-1000